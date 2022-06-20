Cumulative tourism revenues have risen by 51%, until June 10, 2022, to 1.1 billion dinars, according to the latest monetary and financial figures published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

In the same upward trend, the cumulative labour income has increased by 15.8%, compared to the same period of 2021, to 3.1 billion dinars.

All of these revenues can barely finance the accumulated external debt services which grew from 3.4 billion dinars in June 2021 to 3.7 billion dinars currently, up 7.8%.

BCT data also highlighted an improvement in net foreign exchange reserves which amounted to 24.2 billion dinars, until June 10, 2022, against 21.3 billion dinars, on the same date of the previous year.

On the money market, total interbank transactions have risen by 27.8%, to nearly 2 billion dinars, until June 17. The Overall refinancing volume, on its part, saw a 37.6% rise to 11.1 billion dinars on the same date.

