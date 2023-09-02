Tunisia - The number of visitors in Nabeul and Hammamet from early January to August 20 reached 530,000 against 460,000 during the same period last year, said Commissioner for Tourism in Nabeul Wahid Ben Fraj, posting a 16% rise.

The number of bednights followed suit, growing 35% to 2.2 million from 1.63 million in the same period last year.

Trourist arrivals likewise trended upwards in the first twenty days of August with 105,000 tourists compared to last year (+3%). An 11% rise in bednights was reported, bringing their number to 496,000.

Domestic visitors stimulated tourism activity in weekends, Ben Fraj further said.

Indicators improved in Yassmine Hammamet, Regional Tourism Commissioner Khaled Glouia said.

The number of foreign tourists from early January to August 20 grew 12.4% in comparison with the same period last year to 422,000.

Similarly, the number of bednights edged up 31% to 1,632,767.

The German market was the biggest outbound market with a 108% growth in the number of arrivals, followed by the British market (+105%) and the French market (+34%).

Algeria boasted the highest growth (190%).

The hotel occupancy rate hit 102% against 96% in August 2022 (+6.4%).

