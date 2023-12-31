Tourist revenues have risen 28%, by December 20, 2023, compared to the same period last year, to TND 6.7 billion, according to data released by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) on Friday.

Cumulative workers' remittances recorded a slight increase of 2.5% and exceeded TND 7.3 billion during the same period.

This increase in tourism receipts and workers' remittances has facilitated the growth of foreign exchange reserves, which went up from TND 22.9 billion (equivalent to 101 days of imports) on December 29 to TND 26.2 billion (118 days of imports) at present.

As for external debt service, from the beginning of the year to December, it exceeded TND 11.2 billion, up 31% compared to TND 8.5 billion at the same date last year.

