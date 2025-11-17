Arab Finance: Egypt's first investment zone dedicated to medical tourism is set to start operation in May 2026, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba announced.

During his participation in the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC 2025), Heiba revealed that the zone spans 40 feddan on the banks of the Nile in Giza Governorate.

In 2024, the CEO signed a contract with Mohamed Karrar, Chairman of Maxim Investment Group (MIG), to develop and operate the Naya Wellness Resort in Al-Saf Investment Zone.

The resort, the first of its kind in Egypt, will be dedicated to promoting medical tourism, in line with the state's plan to boost investment in the healthcare sector

Heiba affirmed that investment opportunities in the medical tourism sector are attractive, as they integrate the competitive advantages of both the tourism and healthcare sectors, which are experiencing increasing local and international demand.

In this regard, he highlighted that the authority facilitates issuing licenses for investors while working with other related sectors to operate the government license platform, which enables the issuance of all licenses from 42 government entities within just 20 working days.

Moreover, Heiba emphasized that countries with aging populations, such as Japan and the European Union (EU), are interested in establishing medical and wellness tourism facilities in Egypt to serve their citizens.

On his part, Karrar said that Maxim Group seeks to roll out a comprehensive medical tourism system, from the moment the tourist arrives in Egypt to their leave.

The unified electronic platform will allow citizens to apply for a medical tourism visa to Egypt within a maximum of 72 hours, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).