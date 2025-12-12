In its tourism innovative and practical-driven remarks at the 2025 Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) held in Abuja, former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe private and public stakeholders spellbound when he mounted the podium

Organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the MICE platorm was Runsewe’s first major tourism appearance in the Federal Capital Territory since he left office on January 12, 2024, during a restructuring of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

Runsewe noted was insightful, highlighting the assessment of global cultural tourism trends, complete with data and analysis reminiscent of his days at the helm of the NCAC and NTDC (now NTDA).

He lamented Nigeria’s absence from the list of Africa’s top 10 performers in the latest global tourism report, which recorded over 1.1 billion international arrivals between January and September 2025.

He noted that nations such as The Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and several North African countries powered the continent’s growth.

Commending FTAN President, Dr. Aliyu Badaki, for his innovative leadership, he urged the Federation to prioritise its Tourism Transformation Mandate. He also commended the Federation on the choice of the keynote speaker, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, for the event, describing him as cerebral, knowledgeable and fascinating speaker.

Addressing government officials and the Minister directly, he called for a strategic reassessment of the sector, recommending a SWOT analysis framework to reposition Nigeria as a competitive global tourism force. His presentation drew a loud, sustained applause. As he returned to his seat, he and Musawa exchanged warm pleasantries; an unexpected but heartwarming moment that drew a standing ovation from the audience.

In her remarks, Musawa acknowledged Runsewe’s service and contributions to Nigeria’s cultural tourism landscape, describing his impact as indelible and appreciated his recommendations, assuring the audience that his insights would be explored as part of an urgent effort to analyse the sector’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for sustainable transformation.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

