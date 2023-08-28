Tunisia - The border crossings of Melloula, Babouch and Jelil (Jendouba) reported Friday the highest number of Algerian tourist arrivals, with a total of 8,300, Tourism Commissioner in Tabarka Issa Marouni told TAP on Sunday.

This includes 6,780 through the border crossing of Melloula- a record since early January- and 1,338 though Babouch. Jelil saw 183 Algerian visitors cross to Ain Drahim and Tabaraka.

The occupancy rate in the governorate's hotels exceeded 100%.

