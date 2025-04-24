Tunis - Diversifying tourism offerings through support for ecological, cultural, Sahara, sports, and medical tourism algonside coastal tourism, was among the topics discussed at a small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri on Wednesday

The aim is provide an integrated, year-round tourism experience across multiple regions endowed with attractions, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The meeting, dedicated to boosting tourism activity, addressed strategies to improve service quality, intensify training and upskilling programme for sector workers, and incentivise tourism establishments to adhere to quality standards.

Discussions also covered streamlining procedures and enhancing administrative services at air and seaports, border crossings, and year-round reception for Tunisian expatriates and foreign visitors.

Additionally, the Cabinet emphasised the comprehensive digitisation of the tourism sector, including digital content development to promote Tunisia as a destination and digitising services provided by all stakeholders.

Prime Minister Zenzri called for greater support for entrepreneurs and startups working on digital platforms to promote Tunisian tourist destinations and offerings.

She also stressed the need to encourage tourism investment by engaging local and foreign investors to develop infrastructure.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of coordinated efforts among all relevant ministries and central/regional structures, alongside continuous on-the-ground follow-ups, to mobilise resources, ensure optimal conditions for expatriates and tourists, address sector professionals’ concerns, resolve challenges, and enhance the tourism sector’s competitiveness regionally and internationally.

Zenzri commended the improved performance of the tourism sector, a cornerstone of the national economy due to its vital role in economic development, job creation, and boosting strategic foreign exchange reserves through tourism revenue.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).