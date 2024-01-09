Tunisia - Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine announced the launch of a comprehensive quality programme in the tourism and handicrafts sectors during a working session on Monday.

He stressed the importance of this programme in increasing the profitability of both sectors and the need to promote the concept of total quality in handicraft products. This strategic move is aimed at increasing their competitiveness and placing them on the international stage, according to a press release from the Ministry.

The programme aims to improve the quality of tourism services, thereby strengthening domestic tourism by attracting high-spending tourists and promoting the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.

Belhassine underlined a clear commitment to universalise comprehensive quality in all affiliated tourism institutions and facilities. He stressed the importance of establishing a unified vision to extend this quality standard to all activities related to tourism and crafts.

The Minister called for a coordinated effort between affiliated establishments, tourism and crafts professionals and all relevant bodies to speed up the implementation of this programme and achieve its objectives.

