SHARJAH - Three premium hospitality destinations developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) have been ranked among the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide for 2025.

These are The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, Al Badayer Retreat, and Kingfisher Retreat.

The ranking is based on the quality and excellence of the hospitality experience offered, including unique stays in diverse natural settings with a focus on sustainability, local identity, and world-class culinary experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs.

This recognition reflects Shurooq’s ongoing commitment to creating hospitality destinations that combine luxury with culture and history, offering guests the opportunity to engage with Emirati heritage in authentic environments that embody the spirit of place.

The ranking is based on guest reviews on Tripadvisor, one of the world’s leading travel platforms and a global reference for travellers' opinions.

Shurooq said the milestone reflects its strategic vision to develop hospitality destinations that combine sustainability and quality, while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global tourism hub.

The authority added that these destinations are part of its efforts to boost the emirate’s tourism and hospitality sector through innovative projects focused on environmental preservation, promotion of local culture, and support for the local economy, in line with Sharjah’s sustainable development and economic diversification goals.