Sharjah has announced a new project to revive the historical town of Al Hira (Al Heera) in a push for culture tourism.

The coastal enclave, founded four centuries ago in 1613 CE, holds special historical significance for the UAE as being the location where the first Qawasim tribe arrived in the emirate of Sharjah.

Following the announcement, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also unveiled a memorial to commemorate the founding of the town, along with converting the house of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais into Al Hira Literary Majlis.

Al Hira is also considered the centre of the UAE’s strong tradition of Nabati poetry.

The project to revive the old town of Al Hira also includes converting the traditional homes of figures Hamid Khalaf Bu Khasrah, and Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi.

Sharjah has been actively promoting tourism projects in the emirate over the past few years, with Al Hira one of the many developments unveiled.

In 2022, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced the development of Al Hira Beach, the city’s longest beach, extending for a length of 3.5 kilometres.

Last week, the Sharjah Ruler also approved the emirate’s 2024 budget of $11.1 billion, which has been earmarked to facilitate the implementation of various infrastructure and science projects, boosting business and tourism, and achieving food security.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

