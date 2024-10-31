Salalah: Salalah Airport has welcomed two direct flights from Hurghada, Egypt, carrying a total of 437 tourists, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) announced on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement the visitors will spend four nights experiencing the city’s distinctive blend of archaeological and natural attractions.

Organized by MHT, the visit is part of ongoing efforts to attract international tourists, thereby supporting both the local economy and Oman’s positioning as a premier destination in the global tourism market.

During their stay, the tourists will embark on various tours across Dhofar’s renowned heritage sites and natural landscapes, highlighting the cultural and environmental richness of the governorate.

Following their stay in Salalah, the visitors are set to continue their journey aboard the cruise ship Vasco da Gama, which will sail from Salalah to Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat.

This initiative underscores Oman’s successful strides in enhancing its appeal as a tourism hub, demonstrating the country’s commitment to creating memorable experiences that draw international travelers to its shores.

Observer Web Team 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

