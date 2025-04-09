Muscat – India’s popular tourist destination Goa – on the coast of the Arabian Sea – held a promotional roadshow in Muscat on Monday, aiming to attract tourists from Oman and strengthen its presence in the Middle East market.

The Goa Tourism event brought together travel professionals, tour operators, media, and potential investors to explore Goa’s expanding tourism offerings. It was attended by Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, along with representatives of Oman’s travel and hospitality sector.

The delegation from the western Indian state also included members of the Travel Trade Association of Goa, led by its president Jack Sukhija, and featured charter operators, hoteliers, and travel agents.

Rohan A Khaunte, Goa’s Minister for Tourism, said the state is developing a broader tourism identity. According to him, Goa is evolving beyond its beaches to offer a diverse and enriching tourism experience – from the serene charm of our hinterlands and spiritual circuits to world-class infrastructure for MICE tourism.

“Through this roadshow in Oman, we aim to strengthen ties with the Middle East market, inviting travellers and businesses alike to discover Goa’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and growing potential as a holistic tourism destination.”

Kedar Naik, Director of Goa Tourism, said international outreach efforts such as the roadshow are part of a long-term strategy to position Goa as a global tourism hub. “Goa has always been a melting pot of cultures, offering visitors a blend of rich heritage, serene landscapes, and immersive experiences. Through strategic international engagements, we aim to strengthen tourism partnerships, enhance connectivity, and showcase our commitment to regenerative and sustainable tourism.”

Arolkar said the Muscat event underscored Goa’s ambitions to become a world-class tourism destination. He acknowledged that Oman is an important market for Goa, and “we are committed to strengthening tourism collaboration between our regions.” The event also highlighted new tourism strategies, including regenerative tourism, eco-tourism circuits, and niche segments such as wellness, adventure, and cultural heritage tourism.

