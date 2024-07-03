Safarak Travel and Tourism, the premier destination management company based in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), has recorded remarkable growth in its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) division.

Safarak has experienced a 76% increase in MICE enquiries year-on-year, with a conversion rate of 28% in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the industry average of 20%.

This surge in activity has resulted in AED25.5 million being injected into the emirate’s economy, aligning Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) vision to establish the emirate as a premier MICE destination.

Easily accessible destination

Ras Al Khaimah has established itself as an easily accessible destination in the Middle East, serving as an ideal hub between Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. In addition, new direct flights from Qatar Airways and IndiGo have been pivotal in increased international air connectivity, making Ras Al Khaimah even more accessible, further adding to the emirate's MICE appeal.

Its draw as a MICE destination is enhanced by unique venues and stunning natural landscapes, from the UAE’s highest mountain range to its vast desert and 5-star beachside hotels on the Gulf.

Safarak has been continuously exploring new venues to expand its portfolio, guaranteeing a robust and diverse selection for event planners. Recent additions include the highest boardroom in the UAE, Jais Sky Room, offering breathtaking views of the Hajjar mountain range, and the historic Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, providing an authentic local cultural setting for events. The Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre continues offers a space for large groups, whilst the Design Gallery has increased in popularity for intimate bookings.

Diverse range of events

The first quarter of 2024 has seen Safarak handling a diverse range of events across various industries, including real estate, banking and finance, hospitality, and retail. Event sizes have varied from intimate gatherings of 20 attendees to large-scale conferences hosting up to 5,000 participants from overseas. Notably, 80% of the enquiries were for events scheduled within a short timeframe, with international events planned less than three months in advance and local events within six weeks.

In line with its commitment to providing exceptional MICE experiences, Safarak has leveraged Ras Al Khaimah’s growing hotel portfolio for client’s MICE activity. New and refurbished properties, such as Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Bab al Bahr, Double Tree and the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, have further enhanced the destination’s MICE.

These hotels, combined with their spectacular ballrooms and stunning outdoor spaces suitable for team-building activities, conferences and dinners, position Ras Al Khaimah as a compelling choice for the MICE industry.

Innovative approach

Cathy Mead, General Manager of Safarak Travel & Tourism, commented: "I am proud of the remarkable growth Safarak Travel & Tourism has achieved in the MICE sector in 2024, so far. Our team's dedication and innovative approach have contributed significantly to the development. The increased international connectivity and our commitment to sustainability further enhance the appeal of Ras Al Khaimah as a premier MICE destination.

“With our diverse range of unique venues and exceptional event planning services, we continue to provide unforgettable experiences for our clients. We look forward to building on this success and driving even greater growth in the future."

