UAE residents are planning their next getaways, with a mix of relaxing staycations and exciting international adventures. Expedia's Spring Travel Outlook reveals strong interest in both domestic and international travel during Eid Al Fitr. Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi are popular for domestic staycations, while London, Paris, and Istanbul are emerging as top destinations for international experiences. The Maldives and Phuket are also attracting interest as travellers seek sun-drenched beaches and serene island escapes.

"Spring is a fantastic time for travel, and UAE travellers are embracing the season with trips to vibrant European cities and tranquil Indian Ocean islands," said an Expedia spokesperson. "With Eid approaching, memorable experiences are top of mind, and tools like Expedia’s Price Tracking help travellers secure the best deals with confidence."

Destination Insights – Eid Al Fitr*

Dubai (+30%), Abu Dhabi (+15%) and Ras Al Khaimah (+240%) are the most popular domestic choices for UAE residents during Eid Al Fitr. These emirates offer convenient and exciting staycation options, catering to a variety of tastes from cityscapes to beaches and desert adventures to relax and recharge.

The Maldives (+515%), Phuket (+175%), Istanbul (+330%), Paris (+130%) and London (+195%) are among the top international destinations for Eid Al Fitr getaways, suggesting that UAE travelers are seeking diverse experiences during the extended public holiday. The Maldives and Phuket feature stunning beaches and a myriad of water sports activities. Meanwhile, destinations like Istanbul, Paris and London are known for their unique cultural attractions and iconic cityscapes.

Another destination in demand during the upcoming Eid break is Tokyo (+215%), coinciding with the Sakura season. The stunning cherry blossom trees are expected to reach full bloom in the capital city by 1 April, creating a spectacular visual treat for visitors.

Destination Insights – Spring*

The demand for Japanese destinations continues to grow across the spring period from April to May. The Kansai city of Osaka emerges among the top trending destinations for UAE travellers in the coming months, seeing a search spike of 210% on Expedia. Osaka is set to host an international exhibition between April and October, adding even more charm and thrill to this vibrant city that promises exciting food and shopping attractions.

Meanwhile, Baku (+165% year-over-year) remains a highly sought-after destination season after season, given its geographical proximity to the UAE. Spring in Baku signals the flowering season, making it the perfect time to traverse the city’s streets and gardens while enjoying breathtaking views of the Caspian Sea.

Regional destinations like Bahrain (+140%) and Cairo (+120%) also top the charts during the spring period for their deep history and cultural beauty, in addition to ease of accessibility, especially for a quick weekend getaway.

Demand for island destinations remains high across the season, with the Maldives (+140%), Phuket (+140%), Mauritius (+165%) and Seychelles (+110%) trending among UAE travellers seeking idyllic sandy vacations. The Maldives is the most popular beach destination for the season, given its relatively short travel time (non-stop flights between Dubai and the capital, Malé, take approximately four hours).

UAE travellers seek long-haul trips to US cities such as New York (+100%), Boston (+110%) and Las Vegas (+100%), and there is also a high demand for European getaways, with Zürich (+95%), Paris (+80%) and Milan (+90%) among the favorites.

Best Dates to Stay This Spring

Data from Expedia shows that May is generally the least busy time for spring stays, offering potential cost savings and fewer crowds.

1 April and 28 March are anticipated to be peak travel days coinciding with the Eid period, while 20 March and 12 April are identified as potentially cheaper travel dates. The most expensive day for stays is 3 April.

Spring Travel Tips

The Annual Vacation Event is on! So there's no better time to book that break with family and friends during Ramadan. Save 25% or more with Member Prices on select hotels, just book by Mar 31 for travel by Sep 8, 2025*.

Booking 6 – 12 days before travel can save 21%, and Tuesdays are the quietest day to travel, according to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks.

Use Price Tracking on the Expedia app to pinpoint the optimal booking window and receive instant notifications when flight prices drop.

Reserve a hotel with flexible policies: Use Expedia’s search filters to look for properties offering “free cancellation” or “reserve now, pay later,” and opt for the refundable room.

