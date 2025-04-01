Dubai low-cost carrier flydubai has announced the resumption of direct flights between the Italian city of Pisa and Dubai International Airport.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate three times a week to Pisa International Airport (PSA) from April 1, offering passengers travelling from Dubai and the GCC a convenient and reliable service to the popular holiday destination in Italy.

With the resumption of flights to Pisa, travellers can enjoy the beauty and rich history of Italy’s Tuscany region, while passengers travelling from Italy can look forward to exploring what Dubai has to offer and further beyond on the flydubai network, said flydubai in its statement.

Dubai’s strategic location makes it an international aviation hub, offering travellers more seamless connections to flydubai’s unique holiday destinations including Mombasa in Kenya, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, the Maldives, Salalah in Oman as well as Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar in Tanzania. ​

In addition, the resumption of the carrier’s three-times weekly service reaffirms Pisa Airport’s position as a strategic hub for international connectivity, promoting tourism, economic and commercial development within the Tuscan region, it stated.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "Since 2009, we have remained committed to opening up underserved markets and enhancing connectivity for our passengers, and we are pleased to do just that with our three-times weekly service to Pisa."

"As we approach the busy summer travel period, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board who can expect a comfortable travel experience whether they are in Business or Economy Class," he stated.

flydubai operates flights to five destinations in Italy including Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Olbia (as a seasonal summer route) and Pisa.

On the resumption of flights, Roberto Naldi, CEO of Toscana Aeroporti, said: "This connection further strengthens the role of Pisa Airport as a hub of great interest on the international scene, offering our passengers increasingly broader and more accessible travel opportunities."

"The resumption of the route is a sign of confidence and growth that helps promote tourism and trade flows between Tuscany and global markets," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

