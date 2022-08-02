JEDDAH — John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Company, said that the Red Sea Destination Project is looking forward to receiving guests during next year. “Everyone can see the renewed strength of our tourism with the creation of a unique luxury and environmentally sustainable international tourism destination,” he said in a video clip released on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the launch of the Red Sea Destination Project.



Pagano said that they are proud of accomplishing many achievements that present a different concept of tourism focused on people and the planet. He appreciated all those who contributed to the accomplishments made in the Red Sea Destination Project and that he is eager to welcome guests in the year 2023.



The Red Sea Project is creating an exquisite ultra-luxury destination within a pristine 28,000 square km area. Once complete, it will offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to explore a uniquely diverse region of the world, including experiences for nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, cultural explorers, and wellness seekers.



It is noteworthy that the project consists of 50 hotels providing up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties spread over 22 islands and six internal sites. It will also include the international airport; a luxury marina, and many recreational facilities.



Last May, the company stated that the beach villas on the tourist islands are nearing completion and that the installation of lighting cables at the runway of the project’s main airport has been completed.

