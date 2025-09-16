H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the tourism development witnessed by the emirate is the result of its ambitious vision to diversify its economy and strengthen its position as a global destination for tourism, living, working, and investment.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr pointed out that tourism has today become one of the most important pillars of sustainable growth, a vital source of attracting investments, and a driver of job creation.

This came during the inauguration today of Hilton Group’s new headquarters at “RAKEZ Business Centre 1” in the Al Nakheel area of Ras Al Khaimah. The new office will serve as a hub supporting accounting and IT operations for 48 of the group’s hotels across 10 countries.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Managing Director of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton in the Middle East and Africa, and a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said, “The opening of the new office is a qualitative addition to the tourism infrastructure of the emirate, and it strengthens its position as a preferred destination for visitors from around the world, thanks to its unique natural and human resources, as well as strategic investments in the hospitality sector.”

He praised the pioneering role Hilton has played in supporting the development of the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah since its early days, stressing the emirate’s commitment to reinforcing its strategic partnerships with various stakeholders in the coming phase, thereby consolidating Ras Al Khaimah’s position on the global tourism map.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr cut the ceremonial ribbon and listened to a briefing about the office’s modern facilities and integrated services, which will contribute to supporting the group’s hotel operations, strengthening its presence in Ras Al Khaimah, expanding its current technology center at RAKEZ, and enabling future expansions across the UAE and the wider region.

For his part, Guy Hutchinson expressed his deep appreciation for the inauguration of the new headquarters by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and for the continuous support provided by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah to the tourism and hospitality sectors.

He confirmed that the emirate has today become one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the region, thanks to its attractive investment environment and advanced infrastructure, and that it holds a prominent place within Hilton’s future expansion plans.

Hutchinson highlighted Hilton’s presence in Ras Al Khaimah for more than 20 years, emphasising the importance of the new office to the group, in addition to the advantages offered by the location of RAKEZ Business Centre and its ease of access.

The opening of Hilton’s new regional headquarters aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism expansion plans, which aim to attract 3.5 million visitors by 2030, in line with its ambitious vision to reinforce its position as a global destination for tourism, living, working, and investment.