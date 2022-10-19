‎Qatar Airways Group and Qatar Tourism have unveiled major events to provide football fans with world-class entertainment including Qatar Live – which hosts more than 60 international artists throughout the World Cup.

The conference displayed synergy between travel and tourism as Qatar Airways revealed over ten projects developed with partners including Qatar Tourism, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Qatari Diar.

The airline announced the development of beach clubs, fan zones and theme parks, in addition to hosting Qatar Live, Daydream Music Festival, Lusail Boulevard brand activation, Qatar Airways Sky House, Winter Wonderland and the naming ceremony for the MSC World Europa cruise ship.

At an insightful press conference, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker was joined by Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Officer Nasser Al Khater and Matar Chief Operations Officer Badr Al Meer.

Akbar Al Baker, said: “Today we see the breadth of what can be accomplished when aviation and tourism work together. We are very proud to announce a wide range of world-class live entertainment coming to Qatar to celebrate the most exciting tournament that will take place in the Middle East. We look forward to our locals and tourists alike having the best of the entertainment industry readily available for their enjoyment.”

Nasser Al Khater said: “Qatar is ready to welcome the world and host a unique edition of the Fifa World Cup – the first to take place in the Middle East and Arab world. Fans can expect top-class international football and a vast array of entertainment options. The live acts announced today by Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism are sure to excite fans from everywhere as they prepare to descend on our country for an unforgettable festival of football, fun and entertainment.”

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer added: “Matar is ready for the much anticipated Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and we look forward to welcoming fans for the mega event. We are introducing exciting activations at Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport, which will embody the spirit of football and make this truly a once in a lifetime experience.”

Fifa onboard experience

Passengers will have much to look forward to when travelling with Qatar Airways during the football season, with a special range of Fifa World Cup themed products and activations.

The football-inspired cabin includes Fifa limited edition amenity kits, souvenir cushions, headphones, dining menus and football jersey-styled loungewear. Young traveller packs and plush toys have been especially curated for our younger fans.

The Official Airline of the Journey Qatar Airways Oryx One In-flight Entertainment system will be home to more than 180 football related titles including an exclusive interview with Fifa president Gianni Infantino. During Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, passengers can enjoy complimentary livestreaming of World Cup matches and other major sporting events directly from passengers’ personal devices.

Beach Clubs

Fans visiting the peninsula can spend time on newly developed beaches. Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism recently inaugurated the family friendly B12 Beach Club with Ayla Oasis Development, which offers a range of activities, exceptional dining options, premium services, and live family entertainment.

Doha Sands is one of Qatar’s newest beaches where live music, dancing and dining come together for an unforgettable experience. Locals and tourists can enjoy Doha’s classic food kiosks for a range of culinary options.

Named after Doha’s prominent district, West Bay Beach is a public beach shoreline that is set to offer families a range of water sports activities, and accommodate up to 1,500 guests.

Sports fans can also enjoy the first-of-its-kind Fuwairit Kite Beach, built on Qatar’s northern coast, the resort offers thrill seekers spaces to relax and unwind after a day’s activities.

Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort

Situated on pristine coastline next to a natural lagoon, the resort offers kite surfers an ideal setting to practice their sport. With a total of 50 rooms, the resort offers 40 beach-front rooms, where guests can enjoy various facilities including pool, yoga pavilion, Padel courts, an outdoor cinema, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Qatar Live

Qatar Live, a series of concerts will engage audiences with performances from Enrique Iglesias, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Post Malone, J Balvin and Robbie Williams. Alongside these world-renowned artists, Qatar Live will bring back the Daydream festival with this year’s new stage the Magic Lantern. Daydream Qatar 2022 will be headlining the biggest DJ line up seen in the Middle East, with Alesso, Alok, Armin Van Buren, DVLM, John Newmam, Major Lazer, Tiesto, & Tinny Trumpet, with many more global artists to be announced ahead of the tournament.

Additionally, the airline and its partners will schedule family theatre circus musical performances including The Enchanted Prince, and Pinocchio. The Qatar Live series has been organised by the international event management company Alchemy Project.

The Coca-Cola Company will be sponsoring Qatar Live allowing attendees to sip on their favourite beverage while enjoying the various shows. Nazli Berberoglu, General Manager for the Fifa World Cup 2022 at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are extremely happy to partner with Qatar Airways as a sponsor of Qatar Live. Coca-Cola has a long legacy with both sports and music as it allows us to connect with consumers through their shared passions. As a long-standing partner of Fifa, this was a great opportunity for us to celebrate the real magic and shared passion for both music and football through supporting unforgettable local experiences.”

Executive Director Marketing, Sarah Al-Dorani of Ooredoo, said: "At Ooredoo, our aim is to upgrade our customers’ experience by giving them more. We’re proud to be an Official Partner of Qatar Live 2022, where our customers will access exclusive discounts to exciting events during Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™️. We look forward to continuing to provide amazing benefits to our customer base.”

MSC

On November 13, Qatar Airways welcomes invited guests to attend the naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ largest ship, the MSC World Europa. The ship will be docked at the Grand Terminal in the Doha Port throughout the duration of the Fifa World Cup, acting as a floating hotels.

The MSC World Europa ship includes six stunning pools and 14 whirlpool baths with views of the ocean, a Balinese-style wellness centre and spa, a beauty salon, a fully equipped gym and 13 dining venues. With a capacity of 2626 guest cabins, tourists and locals will experience unique accommodations and a multitude of entertainment possibilities.

Qatar Airways Sky House

To welcome travellers to the beautiful country, the award-winning airline will soon introduce Qatar Sky House, a pavilion at Al Bidda Park, which will include interactive activities such as face painting, Qverse experience, Swing the World, foosball, and the Neymar challenge. For those looking for a moment to sit back and relax, the pavilion will include two lounge areas, a Qatar Airways Privilege Club lounge and a space dedicated to relaxation.

Qatar Airways House

At Qatar Airways House located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel, the airline is extending its hospitality to its VIP clients and guests. The national carrier will be delivering live match streaming, conferences, events, as well as, an introduction to the country’s culture.

Qatar Airways Stadium Activation

Football fans will also have the opportunity to visit the Qatar Airways Booth in each of the iconic stadiums and in the scenic Corniche, where they can take part in the events by visiting the fan zones before or after their respective matches or when sightseeing the 7-kilometer promenade. Each booth will include virtual football games starring Neymar, face painting, giveaways and more.

Passenger Overflow Area

Matar, Qatar’s company for Airports Operation and Management, also announced today that it will be extending its hospitality to travellers in-need of a resting area before their flights. Qatar Airways will be providing dedicated Passenger Overflow spaces outside of Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport, at no cost, where football festivities and live entertainment can be enjoyed while also providing storage space for luggage and carry-ons. This space will give fans the opportunity to continue to enjoy the celebrations as they wait to enter the airport where they can experience Hamad International Airport’s new tranquil and nature inspired terminal.

Doha International Airport (DIA)

DIA recently reopened enabling 13 regional and international airlines to carry 4,000 additional passengers per hour to Qatar. The DIA terminal will offer passengers retail as well as food and beverage products and services.

Lusail Boulevard

In partnership with Qatari Diar, Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism will officially inaugurate the Darb Lusail Festival from 03 – 05 November, located in the Lusail Boulevard. The three-day festivities will represent the Middle East, Southern Asia and North Africa with headline talents, drone light shows, and artistic performances.

Winter Wonderland

Additionally, Qatar Airways has recently announced that it will be the Official Airline Partner and the Presenting Partner of Lusail Winter Wonderland, an original world-class entertainment and leisure destination in Qatar that will deliver unforgettable experiences to fun seekers.

Lusail Winter Wonderland is a remarkable theme park located on Al Maha Island, in the heart of Qatar's entertainment district, that is set to open to the public in November. This unique theme park will feature more than 50 exhilarating rides and attractions including the Qatar Airways Forest Train inside the Qatar Airways Festive Forrest, the Flume ride Arctic Splash, a giant Ice Slide, The Galleon, the Ooredoo 5G Rollercoaster, and the Ain QNB which is a 150 ft Ferris Wheel.

