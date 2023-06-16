Doha, Qatar: Qatar has firmly established itself as a premier destination for both leisure and business travellers, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, he explained that with an array of exciting events and festivals always lined up, visitors can look forward to a year-round schedule of entertainment and cultural activities.

The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and Qatar International Food Festival are two of the many events by Qatar Tourism that annually draw visitors from all corners of the globe. Among the other events happening the next months are F1 Qatar Grand Prix and Geneva International Motor Show scheduled in October, and Expo 2023 Doha, an International Horticultural Exhibition also in October and will run until March next year.

Al Baker stressed that Qatar is a hidden gem for celebrities and VIPs’ looking to shop and dine in ultra-luxurious outlets while not being disturbed by busy crowds and photos. He also spoke about that another significant characteristic of Qatar that makes it appealing to all types of travellers is its safety and security as the country consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world.

Moreover, he pointed out that Qatar has already become an ideal destination for family holidays due to the abundance of theme parks, beautiful beaches, cultural attractions, sports events, and family-friendly hotels, in addition to several theme parks like Angry Birds World and KidZania, which offer entertainment for all age groups.

“Overall, Qatar offers a perfect blend of entertainment, culture, and relaxation for families looking to create unforgettable memories together.”

It is important to note that Qatar’s family-friendly facilities and events made it attractive destination for travelers from the Gulf countries.

On Qatar Tourism’s strategy to attract visitors from other Gulf and Arab countries, and how will Doha distinguish itself from other cities in the region in terms of tourist attractions, offers and events, he said: “By emphasising the importance of cultural development and showcasing our diverse heritage, we have successfully developed Qatar as a cultural destination and a global centre for arts, literature, and innovation.”

With its shared cultural values, proximity and an array of premier assets and unique leisure and hospitality offerings, Qatar continues to be a highly attractive popular world-class tourist destination for GCC visitors, especially from Saudi Arabia, he added.

“Qatar, located at the crossroads of East and West, with its seamless travel and connectivity through Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport, and with its diverse range of activities and varied itineraries suitable for every type of trip and traveller, is well-placed to be a leading global tourism destination,” Al Baker concluded.

