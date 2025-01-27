Madrid: The participation of the Sultanate of Oman in the International Tourism Exhibition 'Fitur 2025', in Madrid from January 22 to 26, received wide attention from major Spanish travel and tourism companies and agencies, in light of the increasing demand of Spanish tourists to the Sultanate of Oman.

Represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman's participation included a pavilion that included 9 tourism institutions, companies and hotel facilities, the launch of a promotional and awareness campaign for tourism and heritage sites, and the holding of a cultural evening that showcased musical arts, traditional costumes and Omani cuisine.

The participation also witnessed the holding of many bilateral meetings between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and various government and private bodies in Spain, during which topics related to enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector between the two sides were discussed.

Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism , said that participation in this international tourism forum was aimed at showcasing the great tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman and to explore new ways to enhance cooperation with Spain, especially since both countries have achieved great accomplishments in the tourism sector in recent years.

He stressed that investment in the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman represents a promising future based on the incentives and competitive advantages provided by the government to investors in this field, calling on the Spanish investor to benefit from the available tourism investment opportunities that can be dedicated and directed to the European tourist in general and the Spanish tourist in particular to meet his taste and requirements.

Regarding the promotional campaign, Haitham Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director-General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, explained that the promotional campaign launched by the ministry on the sidelines of its participation in the exhibition’s activities targeted the most important tourist sites in Madrid, and the halls of the Fitur exhibition, in which about 156 countries from around the world are participating, in addition to a number of buses that tour the city of Madrid for highlighting the distinctive features of the Omani tourism sector.

The Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, expected that this participation would have a positive impact on increasing the tourist flow to the Sultanate of Oman in the coming period from the Spanish market and neighboring European markets.

Regarding the participation of tourism companies and institutions in the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at the exhibition, Shabib bin Mohammed Al Maamari, General Manager of the National Travel Operator, said that the operator is keen to participate in such international tourism events and exhibitions, especially the 'Fitur' exhibition, which enjoys wide participation from those interested and working in the tourism industry from various countries of the world, stressing that there is great interest from international tourism companies in the Omani tourism product.

He added that the national travel operator was able to conclude strategic partnerships with various Spanish tourism companies, including a partnership with the digital platform "Destinia" to promote Omani tourism products, in addition to holding meetings with Spanish companies specialised in the field of charter flights to discuss possible opportunities to attract their flights to the Sultanate of Oman.

For his part, Abdul Aziz bin Saif Al Mahrazi, owner of Al Wafra Tourism Company, stressed the importance of this participation, which is the first in the Spanish market, especially for this international tourism exhibition, noting that the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion witnessed a great turnout from Spanish visitors and from other countries participating in the exhibition.

He pointed out that the company has received many requests from tourist groups from the Kingdom of Spain to visit the Sultanate of Oman in the near future, explaining that participation in such important international tourism events enhances the attraction of new tourist groups to the Sultanate of Oman and introduces it as a unique tourist destination.

Amer bin Abdullah Al Zadjali, CEO of Sama Travel and Tourism, agreed with him, saying: "This participation is important, especially in the Spanish market, which is a promising tourism market, in light of the increasing demand from Spanish tourists to the Sultanate of Oman in the recent period.

He added that the Sultanate of Oman's pavilion participating in the exhibition introduced the tourism environment and heritage sites such as castles, forts, museums and other elements that interest European tourists in general and Spanish tourists in particular, in addition to displaying the tourism products and services provided by the company through holding bilateral meetings with a number of Spanish companies operating in the tourism sector.

On the other hand, the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion won the Best Pavilion Award at the International Tourism Exhibition “Fitur 2025”. The pavilion received wide acclaim for its innovative design that reflects the cultural identity of the Sultanate of Oman and combines authenticity with a modern character.

The design is distinguished by the use of modern technologies and multimedia presentations that highlight the heritage and tourism elements and experiences that characterise the Sultanate of Oman.

The Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at the Fitur Exhibition witnessed a large turnout from Spanish visitors and participating countries, who learned about the various tourism programs that include environmental adventures, cultural festivals, sea trips, and innovative initiatives in the tourism sector. Visitors expressed their admiration for the environmental diversity and different terrains that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys, especially the beaches, seas, mountains, deserts, picturesque nature, and other tourism advantages that make it an attractive tourist destination.

