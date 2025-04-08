Muscat – Over 80,000 Italian tourists visited Oman in 2024, according to H H Sayyid Nizar al Said, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Italy.

In an interview with a local radio station, H H Sayyid Nizar highlighted the increasing interest among Italian travellers in Oman. He also mentioned a recent article by an Italian journalist who visited the sultanate, which highlighted Oman’s cultural richness, Oman Vision 2040, and the country’s growing focus on golf and tourism.

He added that the sultanate is making significant efforts to attract more tourists from around the world.

In support of its ongoing efforts to promote tourism, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has launched its 2025 promotional campaign to enhance Oman’s position as a global tourist destination.

As part of this initiative, the sultanate will open new tourism offices in key markets, including China, Russia, Spain, Latin America, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Additionally, Oman plans to sign agreements with over 80 international tourism companies for joint promotional campaigns targeting countries such as Belgium, China, India, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries and the Gulf states.

These campaigns are aimed at increasing hotel occupancy and generating direct economic benefits, according to the ministry.

In January 2025, Oman hosted the iconic Italian Navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, marking its first-ever visit to Muscat. The vessel docked at Port Sultan Qaboos from January 8 to 12. A symbol of Italy’s maritime heritage, the Amerigo Vespucci is part of a world tour that combines officer cadet training with the promotion of Italy’s cultural, historical, and technological achievements.

The ship, with a crew of approximately 270 sailors, continues its legacy as a floating ambassador of Italy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).