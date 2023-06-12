Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Wednesday launched a Partner Support Platform, titled Oman Tourism Hub, to extend prompt services to partners in the travel and tourism sector in Oman.

The platform was launched at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, as part of a comprehensive tourism development plan.

Tourism Undersecretary Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi said that the launch of the platform caps up an effective communication that connects Omani travel and tourism service providers.

The platform constitutes a direct link that ensures a smooth flow of all types of services offered to partners, besides events organised by the ministry, he added.

The platform also reflects the ministry’s approach to continuously update the database of partners in the field of business development. It represents a medium of instruction for partners in the local market, as it outlines the tourism strategy and provides general information about Omani tourism products.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry launched an elite programme called “Majan”, which provides access to competitive advantages offered by the ministry to the tourism sector’s partners via the platform.

