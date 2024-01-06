Muscat: A number of agreements were signed on Thursday for the implementation of projects and programs designed to positively impact the tourism economy in Al Buraimi Governorate. The agreement signing ceremony was hosted by the Al Buraimi branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by the Heritage and Tourism Management Committee in the governorate.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi. The signatories included Salam Grand Hotel & Resort, Falaj Al Sa'arani, Line Café, Raudah Palms, and Wadi Sharm Resort with Manazef al Muhafaza Travel and Tourism Company. Zaher bin Mohammed al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OCCI in Al Buraimi, stated that the package of projects marks a crucial effort in enhancing and developing the tourism sector in the governorate.

This is particularly important given the current developments focusing on the development and investment in archaeological sites and the implementation of tourism development projects during the current year 2024. He added that through this initiative, the branch aims to strengthen the tourism sector's position in the local economy by promoting and marketing the governorate correctly. He emphasised that the adopted package is the first of its kind in the governorate, part of a comprehensive strategy between private tourism sector institutions and relevant authorities.

Dr Sultan bin Khamees al Yahyai, Head of the Tourism Committee at the Al Buraimi branch, mentioned that the initiative resulted from the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including tourism companies in the governorate and relevant entities. He highlighted the Chamber's efforts to showcase various tourism assets in the governorate and organize a tourist program that aligns with the tourists' requirements, encouraging investors to capitalise on available tourism investment opportunities.

The programme underwent various stages, including analysing the local and neighboring markets, studying the infrastructure, reviewing legislations and laws, and exploring facilitations and advantages contributing to maximizing the benefits of the tourism programme.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).