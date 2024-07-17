Muscat – More than 50,000 local and international visitors explored Misfat al Abriyeen in the first half of this year, according to Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Misfat al Abriyeen is a popular destination for its wealth of historical buildings and heritage landmarks. Among these are Rogan Castle, built over 1,000 years ago during the Persian presence in Oman; Bayt al Baytain, which has stood the test of time for half a millennium; and the village falaj, an exemplar of unique architecture nestled amidst farms.

The village is also home to six inns and guest houses, contributing to its distinction of being one of the best tourist villages as named by World Tourism Organization in 2021. This recognition is for villages dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development.

Sultan bin Jamil al Mukhmari, head of Tourism Experiences Development Department in Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, underscored the village’s importance as an Omani oasis celebrated for its traditional architecture and agricultural practices. “Misfat al Abriyeen stands as a cohesive, self-sustaining community rooted in an ancient falaj irrigation system dating back at least 2,000 years. It plays a pivotal role in Oman Vision 2040’s sustainable development goals through initiatives led by the ministry.”

Mukhmari informed that introduction of tourism programmes, offering diverse activities and experiences, has transformed the village into a favoured destination for tourists of various nationalities. This transformation is facilitated by heritage inns that provide accommodation and opportunities to immerse in a unique blend of past and present experiences. The village’s picturesque setting, characterised by palm and lemon plantations, historic houses, gates and ancient pathways, alongside landmarks like the Misfat al Abriyeen Council and market, offers visitors a glimpse into rich traditions and customs.

Hassan bin Mubarak al Abri, Chairman of Board of Directors of Misfat al Abriyeen National Company, described the village as a ‘global tourism icon’.

“The tourism strategy of Misfat focuses on fostering community collaboration and resilience, enhancing the community’s capacity and adaptability for tourism management, and achieving a balance between the aspirations of residents and the expectations of visitors. This approach aims to shape and manage visitor experiences while preserving the village’s cultural heritage and natural beauty,” Abri informed.

The village exemplifies Oman’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, blending cultural preservation with memorable visitor experiences in a picturesque and historically rich setting.

