The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has initiated a marketing campaign to attract more tourists to Oman from the UK.

The British market is targeted as a part of the efforts by the MHT to promote Oman as a year-round tourist destination.

The extensive market campaign has hoardings which depict some of the most beautiful locations in Oman adorning the local taxis, subway stations and even the iconic red double decker busses.

The campaign runs till August 2024.

