MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism reported that Musandam Governorate’s castles, forts, and historical sites attracted 25,009 visitors in 2023, with 23,535 visitors recorded by April 2024. Maryam bint Ahmed Al Shehiya, head of the Craft Heritage Section, highlighted key landmarks like Khasab Fort, Al-Kamazra Fort, Bukha Fort, and Dibba Fort, noting their appeal to both Arab and foreign tourists.

She emphasised the investment opportunities in these sites for individuals and the private sector, aligning with Oman’s tenth five-year plan to boost sustainable tourism and the national economy. This initiative aims to develop heritage, culture, and arts, offering diverse tourism experiences through public-private partnerships.

Efforts are also ongoing to support private museums by constructing modern buildings or restoring archaeological sites to showcase rare artifacts.

Bassam bin Muhammad bin Abdullah al Kamzari, head of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, revealed that the construction of the Dibba Archaeological Visitor Center began this year, funded by OQ Company and the Musandam Governor’s Office. Discovered in 2012, the site dates back to the first millennium BC and includes early Iron Age tombs, skeletons, and artifacts.

Specialists regularly visit these museums to ensure quality services and provide necessary support.



