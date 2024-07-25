Salalah: Ayn Razat is a tourist destination due to its diverse nature, beautiful scenery and caves. Most of the water springs in Dhofar Governorate derive their water from the rain that falls in the surrounding mountains and their intensity increases during the monsoon season.

Ayn Razat is located in the northeastern part of Dhofar Governorate, about 15 kilometres from the centre of Salalah city. It is distinguished by its unique location adjacent to Razat Cave. The towering mountains covered with greenery, and the clean water flowing in the valley from the springs is a treat to watch.

Ayn Razat is surrounded by gardens with colourful trees and flowers, and many streams add magic to the surroundings due to its unique beauty and picturesque nature.

Ayn Razat is one of the biggest water springs in the Sultanate and one of the most important tourist attractions in Dhofar Governorate. Dhofar Municipality has decorated the surrounding area and established a beautiful garden with shade trees that have become a destination for visitors, travel enthusiasts, school students and photography enthusiasts.

Ayn Razat water is also of high quality and is suitable for drinking. Its water is used to irrigate crops and trees.

It is worth noting that there are 360 permanent and seasonal springs in Dhofar Governorate in various mountains and valleys extending from the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands in the east to the Wilayat of Dhalkut in the west, in addition to the presence of some springs in the Dhofar desert.

