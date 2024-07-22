The Al Baleed Beach Project is one of many new projects in the Wilayat of Salalah. It was established by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Al Baleed Archaeological Park as an outlet for families, including citizens, residents, and visitors of the Dhofar Governorate, especially in the Khareef season, which witnesses a great tourist momentum from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The project, which is considered a positive addition to the tourism sector in the governorate, includes a 1,200-meter walkway on a suspension bridge and 8 cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

Regarding the project, Ali bin Salem Al Kathiri, Director of the Frankincense Land Sites at the General Directorate of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, said in a statement, “In light of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s keenness to benefit from the heritage components and its effort to empower the local community to ensure its benefit and to create a permanent partnership with it, an investment agreement was signed with the Royal International Company to revitalize cultural heritage sites as part of its goals aimed at creating a sustainable tourism sector.”

Haitham bin Salem Al Hadary, owner of the investing company, said that the Al Baleed Beach project is of great importance to the development of the region, as it enhances economic and social life, and provides an attractive environment for citizens, residents, and visitors to the governorate to enjoy shopping, dining, and visiting all components of the project along this bridge.

Al Hadary pointed out that the Al Baleed Beach project is a unique architectural masterpiece, as the project is distinguished by the presence of shops and restaurants suspended on a bridge overlooking the sea and provides an exceptional experience for visitors.

Al Hadary added that the initial visitor numbers for the Al Baleed Beach project confirm that it will contribute significantly to attracting tourists, which will benefit the community and enhance the region’s position as a distinctive tourist destination. The coming period, the project will be developed by making additions that will attract different ages to benefit from the project in a positive way.

