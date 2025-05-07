The fisheries sector plays a crucial role in enhancing food security and fostering local economic growth in the Sultanate of Oman. In 2023, total fish production in Oman was estimated at approximately 793,000 tonnes, with a total value of RO 189 million—an increase of 5.9% compared to 2022. Additionally, the fisheries sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew from RO 364.5 million to RO 427.7 million over the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 17.3%. Notably, more than 90% of fishing activities rely on artisanal fishing and related operations, ensuring the sector's sustainability.

The Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund has financed several projects within the fisheries sector, with a total of 13 projects implemented by the end of 2023.

These projects have been categorized into eight specialized fields, including advisory and monitoring initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting best practices to safeguard and efficiently utilize marine resources. The fund has also supported aquaculture projects, recognizing the importance of preserving local genetic resources and enhancing performance efficiency. Other funded projects have focused on fishery resource development, fish quality and safety control, as well as fish product marketing and processing.

One of the significant advancements in the sector has been the successful introduction of an electronic marketing system across five fish markets—Sohar, Qurayyat, the new Seeb market, Masirah, and Dibba. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a central drying unit for small pelagic fish (such as sardines and anchovies) following research trials aimed at identifying optimal practices to maximize value addition. Another key initiative involves enhancing natural fish stocks by deploying artificial coral reefs, which attract thousands of fish and marine organisms, fostering a suitable environment for reproduction.

Beyond financing projects that directly boost fish production, the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund has also supported initiatives in statistical and knowledge-based development. One such project is the establishment of a Fishermen’s Village in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Masirah Island. This initiative aims to encourage artisanal fishing activities by providing fishermen with stable accommodations during peak fishing seasons, ultimately increasing fish production and improving their incomes. Additionally, a comprehensive media program has been implemented to document and preserve Oman’s intangible maritime heritage, including the classification and documentation of traditional fishing customs and practices.

In summary, the fund’s efforts in the fisheries and artisanal fishing sectors have primarily focused on increasing productivity through the modernization of equipment and techniques.

These initiatives have also contributed to income diversification by supporting fish farming and industrial development, benefiting both fishermen and investors in the sector. Furthermore, the fund has played a pivotal role in environmental conservation, promoting sustainable fishing practices and marine ecosystem protection. Ultimately, the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund has been instrumental in advancing Oman’s fisheries sector, improving fishermen’s livelihoods, strengthening the national economy, and enhancing food security.

