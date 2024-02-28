Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has invited tender to develop a master plan for tourism projects at the Remal al Sharqiyah dunes of North and South al Sharqiyah.

The last date for the sale of tender documents is March 13, while the bid will be opened on April 14.

The project aims to plan and organize the area, replace the current ad-hoc approach, and avoid the occurrence of organizational, social, and environmental problems.

It is expected that the study will include a tourism development strategy with detailed planning frameworks for the region and identify tourism activities and events and their distribution in the area.

The Ministry shall not be obligated to accept the lowest or any other bids.

The Sharqiyah Sands area is considered a tourist area based on the Tourism Law issued by Royal Decree 33/2002, and Royal Decree 95/2005, and based on the public interest requirements, the ministerial decision 75/2019 deemed Remal al Sharqiyah Area as a tourist zone.

The recently-held Desert Tourism Forum 2023 tried to address and promote various aspects, including the regulations governing the sector, investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors, the cultural and social dimensions of desert tourism, and drawing insights from Gulf experiences in this realm.

This initiative seeks to foster awareness, collaboration, and exploration of the rich potential within the desert tourism sector in the governorate.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

