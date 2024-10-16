Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has identified wedding tourism as a promising sector offering an opportunity to showcase Oman’s rich culture and natural diversity. The ministry aims to promote the sultanate as a prime destination for foreign weddings by organising tours for guests to explore Oman’s unique tourist attractions.

This push for Oman as a wedding destination is seen as a way to strengthen the local economy and position the sultanate as a top destination for various forms of tourism, including recreational, cultural and business travel.

MHT is also offering incentives to attract major companies specialising in organising destination weddings in a bid to generate significant economic returns.

In 2023, Oman hosted six destination weddings from India, while the first half of 2024 saw four. By the end of the year, three more are expected to take place. Each event typically attracts between 400 and 800 guests from different countries, helping to boost tourism and other related sectors.

Omar bin Salem al Jabri, Head of Specialised Tourism at MHT, emphasised the appeal of Oman’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for weddings. “Oman’s landscapes and rich culture provide a unique experience for couples who hold their wedding here,” he said.

Oman offers several luxury venues for such events, including the five-star hotels Al Bustan Palace, Shangri-La Barr al Jissah and Anantara al Jabal al Akhdar, as well as more affordable options like the Sifawi Hotel. Wedding planning services in the sultanate cover everything from venue decoration, hospitality, photography to arranging visas and transportation.

Jabri highlighted the fact that the wedding tourism sector has already contributed millions of rials to the economy through various services like accommodation, transportation, photography and event management. He noted that the size of returns depend on several factors, including the number of weddings and guests.

The ministry is working closely with Oman Airports, Royal Oman Police, hotels and tourism companies to provide the necessary facilities for international weddings. “We are keen to attract major international companies to organise these events and to promote Oman as a wedding destination through global platforms and specialised workshops,” Jabri said.

Promotion of the sultanate as a wedding destination aligns with Vision 2040 goals to diversify the economy and boost the tourism sector by promoting Oman’s cultural and environmental diversity.

