Dhofar – As the winter tourism season unfolds, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is making strides to enhance Dhofar governorate’s appeal as a premier travel destination.

Running until the end of April 2025, this initiative aims to attract visitors from European and international markets, starting with a welcome that began in early October. With a focus on showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, Dhofar is poised to captivate tourists seeking unique experiences during this season.

Salalah Airport recently received its first familiarisation flight from Uzbekistan, with additional flights from Romania and Hungary scheduled for Thursday and Friday. These flights bring representatives from leading tourism offices to explore the region’s key archaeological and tourist sites, hotel facilities, and available services.

Marwan bin Abdul Hakim al Ghassani, Director of Promotions in Dhofar’s Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism, said that the region is entering a remarkable tourist season. This comes in light of significant developments in recent years, including the inauguration of tourism projects and the establishment of hotel and entertainment facilities aimed at enhancing and diversifying the tourism sector, positioning Dhofar as an attractive year-round destination.

He explained that the rising interest from international tourism companies in developing programmes and packages for Dhofar necessitates expanding accommodation options, enhancing services, and streamlining procedures to encourage direct investment in the tourism sector. The current season is anticipated to experience significant growth due to increased demand, coupled with the wealth of attractions and landmarks that Dhofar offers.

The governorate is set to welcome tourist groups via both direct and indirect flights to Salalah Airport from countries including Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Hungary. Efforts are also underway to attract tourists from Uzbekistan and other European nations, utilising direct flights and large cruise ships.

In preparation for the winter tourism season, the directorate has held meetings with partners in the tourism sector to enhance services and tackle challenges. They reviewed efforts to promote Dhofar as a year-round tourist destination, focusing on participation in international exhibitions and implementing promotional campaigns. Additionally, the directorate is hosting international media representatives and tourism officials, while working to position Salalah Port as a key hub for attracting global cruise ships.

