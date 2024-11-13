Sur – Environment Authority (EA) has announced three investment opportunities in Al Saleel Natural Park in South Sharqiyah as part of its efforts to promote eco-tourism and develop nature reserves.

Spread over 220sqkm, the reserve is located 57km from Sur. It includes three distinct geographical terrains – alluvial plains featuring a variety of acacia and gum trees, vast valleys that split the mountains, and hills. The reserve is home to the Arabian gazelle, wild cats, Arabian wolves, red fox and Egyptian eagles, besides a variety of turtles and birds.

The reserve is considered one of the biggest habitats in the Middle East for the Arabian gazelle. According to the latest studies, 7% of the global herd is found in Al Saleel Natural Park.

An official at the authority informed that this new investment package is available for companies, institutions and investors interested in managing eco-tourism activities within the reserve.

He added that the opportunities include establishing and operating an eco-tourism camp, investing in designated sites for beekeeping and managing tourist activities, such as safari tours, within the reserve.

“Investors are required to submit a comprehensive eco-tourism proposal that details activities and includes design plans. These investment initiatives aim to enhance eco-tourism, generate employment, support domestic tourism, and promote Oman’s nature reserves locally and internationally,” the official added.

