Oman - Work on the Oman Botanic Garden, the first of its kind development project, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, a report said.

The project, between the mountains and wadis of the Al Khoudh area in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, is progressing well, said the Oman Daily Observer report. It is located 35 km from Muscat and spreads over 423 hectares.

More than 700 multidisciplinary engineers and dedicated designers are involved in the ambitious and creative project.

The Oman Botanic Garden is a new world-class development of the Diwan of Royal Court in Oman, celebrating the unique plants, landscapes and cultural traditions of Oman.

The garden, when it opens, will showcase all the native plant species of Oman in a series of carefully created, naturalistic habitats from the dry deserts to the rich monsoon cloud forests. The garden will also showcase the traditionally cultivated crops and the many ways that people use plants in Oman.

All materials used in the construction of the Oman Botanic Garden will be environmentally sustainable. The vision of this project is to inspire people to preserve biodiversity and enhance Omani plant heritage for a sustainable future, said the report.

The garden will be the largest botanic garden in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the largest in the world. The garden will consist of the following key components: nursery, visitor center, research center, field studies center, outdoor habitat gardens, habitats pavilion, northern mountain biome, southern mountain biome, demonstration garden, and a variety of amenity areas, play spaces and family zones for fun and relaxation in a garden setting that is unique to Oman.

