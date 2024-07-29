MUSCAT-- The Sultanate of Oman declared on Saturday the start of building a new liquefied natural gas train with a 3.8 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) at Qalhat Industrial Complex in the Wilayat of Sur, South A'Sharqiyah Governorate.

The official Oman News Agency quoted Minister of Energy and Minerals Salem Al-Ofi as saying that the inauguration of the new LNG train constitutes "an additional axis to the Sultanate's strategy to maintain its status as a sustainable exporter of gas." The ministry is seeking to overhaul the energy infrastructure and enhance resources to meet the mounting global demand for green energy and contribute to attaining economic diversification at the local level, minister Al-Ofi said.

He added that the new train would contribute to enhancing the annual output of the LNG and derivatives, indicating that the operating phase would be by 2029.

(The LNG train is also known as a liquefaction unit. In the midstream oil and gas sector, a train consists of various components to process, purify, and convert natural gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG). It is called train because of the sequential arrangement of the equipment used to process and liquefy natural gas). (end) nfa.rk

