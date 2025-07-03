The Allianz Partners Travel Index 2025, which surveyed 500 people in the UAE regarding their travel plans, preferences and concerns for the year ahead, reveals that most of the respondents in the UAE intend to travel internationally in the next twelve months.

While global events and financial pressures continue to shape decisions, safety and peace of mind are emerging as top priorities – alongside a growing appetite for group travel, new destinations and higher holiday budgets.

Where surveyed respondents in the UAE are heading: UAE Travelers Favor Regional & European Escapes; Caribbean Hotspot for Young Adults

The Index finds that the Middle East and North Africa remain the most popular regions for outbound travel from the UAE, attracting 30% of travelers, followed by the UK and Europe at 26%. Meanwhile, younger travelers under thirty are increasingly drawn to central America and the Caribbean Islands, indicating emerging destination trends among Gen Z and millennial audiences.

How often, how long and how much they’ll spend: Respondents in the UAE Plan Multiple Trips, Longer Stays, and Budgets Over USD 3,000 (approx. AED 11000)

One third of the surveyed respondents in the UAE plan to travel at least twice this year, with high income earners likely to take up to five or more trips annually. The typical holiday lasts between 9-15 days, with most travelers preferring to travel with family or companions, reinforcing the region’s preference for shared experiences.

While budgets are dependent on household income, 34% of travelers plan to spend more than $3,000 (approx. AED 11000) on their next holiday. Most of the respondents, take up to three months to plan and book trips, relying on recommendations from family, friends and social media – particularly YouTube, Facebook and Instagram – for travel inspiration. Furthermore, when it comes to using a travel app, 45% of respondents indicate that storing travel documents is the feature they would utilize the most while traveling.

Concerns about safety: From Weather Woes to Geopolitical Fears

Personal safety is the leading concern for UAE travelers, cited by 44% of respondents, followed by fears of extreme weather events, financial constraints, and flight disruptions. Higher-income travelers are especially mindful of geopolitical tensions, while younger travelers place importance on protecting travel documents and digital assets while abroad.

Travel insurance purchases are also on the rise, as 26% of respondents say they intend to purchase policies through travel websites. Among those purchasing insurance, 50% state that the main reason for purchasing travel insurance is for their own security/peace of mind. Furthermore, 35% of respondents highlight medical emergency benefits and coverage limits as the most crucial factors influencing their insurance purchase, especially for longer international trips.

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Surana, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Allianz Partners said: “The Allianz Partners Travel Index 2025 offers actionable insights for our partners at a time when travelers’ priorities are rapidly evolving. By understanding the needs and concerns of respondents in the UAE, we can deliver more relevant, secure, and innovative travel solutions that empower our customers to explore with confidence.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

DUBAI