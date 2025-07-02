Hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi generated revenues amounting to AED847 million in April 2025, comprising AED540 million from rooms, AED256 million from food and beverage, and AED51 million from other services.

According to preliminary data released by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and issued by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, hotels across the emirate welcomed approximately 531,000 guests in March 2025.

The figures underscore Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a global tourism destination, supported by a diverse range of accommodation options and elevated service standards.

A total of 172 hotel establishments were in operation during the month, offering 34,383 hotel rooms. The total number of guest nights exceeded 1.52 million, with an average occupancy rate of 87 percent. The average revenue per available room reached AED614.

Guests from non-Arab Asian countries topped the list with 149,000 hotel guests, followed by European visitors with 148,000, and UAE nationals with 97,000. The figures highlight sustained growth in the emirate’s tourism sector and reinforce its status as a preferred destination for international travellers.

By category, five-star hotels received the highest number of guests with 265,000, led by 95,000 European visitors. Four-star hotels hosted 143,000 guests, while hotels rated three stars or below received 63,000 guests. Additionally, 61,000 guests stayed in hotel apartments.