RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has achieved record growth in spending by international visitors, reaching SR49.4 billion during the first quarter of 2025.

This figure represents 9.7 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024, according to travel item data in the balance of payments for the month of May, published by the Ministry of Tourism.



The Kingdom achieved a surplus in the travel item of the balance of payments estimated at SR 26.8 billion during the period, a growth rate of approximately 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.



The ministry explained that the significant growth in the travel surplus in the balance of payments during the first quarter of 2025 is the result of the efforts made by the ministry and other components of the Saudi tourism system to enhance the tourism sector and its contribution to the growth of the national economy. It also underscores the development witnessed by the tourism sector in the Kingdom.



This growth underscores the effectiveness of the efforts exerted by the tourism system to position the sector as a global leader, through the application of best tourism development practices, the advancement of tourism services and products, and the ongoing cooperation with all government agencies to support the development of the tourism sector in the Kingdom and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).