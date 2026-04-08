Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, the global luxury lifestyle and hospitality company, has announced the development of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Marrakech, set to open in 2028.

The new property will rise in a prime location on the prestigious Route de l’Ourika, where the vibrant spirit of Marrakech meets the serenity of the Atlas Mountains.

Marking a significant expansion of the brand’s Hotels & Resorts division, the project will introduce a fully integrated lifestyle destination comprising a luxury resort, branded residences, and a signature beach club just 20 minutes from Marrakech Menara Airport. Blending modern Moroccan design with expansive oasis-style pools and water features, the property is poised to become one of the region’s most distinctive luxury retreats.

Serving as the architectural centerpiece of the development, the resort will feature 100+ private suites designed for tranquility and comfort. Accommodations will range from comfortable 45 sq m rooms to premium suites, culminating in a spectacular 500+ square meter Celebration Suite. The resort will include dining venues including an all-day dining restaurant, signature restaurant, and beach club, alongside outdoor bars, and thoughtfully curated leisure facilities.

Complementing the resort, the residential enclave will introduce 50+ high-end serviced villas, designed as an exclusive resort-style neighbourhood. Each villa will feature private amenities including an outdoor pool, outdoor jacuzzi, walk-in wardrobes, sunken gardens, and dedicated on-site parking. Interconnected by walkable pathways and tranquil residency lagoons, the community will offer privacy alongside full access to the resort’s services, wellness facilities, and beach club experiences.

A strong emphasis on wellbeing and active living will define the property’s expansive facilities. The wellness and wellbeing centre will include a health and beauty parlour, traditional hammams, saunas, steam rooms, therapy rooms, a lap pool, and juice bar. An extensive underground sports complex will feature a 500 square meter gym, yoga studios, indoor squash courts, a private cinema room, a play room, and a golf simulator. Outdoor recreation will include tennis and padel courts, while The Reef kids club will provide curated experiences for younger guests.

At the social heart of the destination, Nikki Beach Marrakech will bring the brand’s iconic beach club experience to the Red City. Anchored by an expansive main pool with floating platforms and pool beds, the beach club will feature sunken bars, an upper-floor restaurant, a DJ booth, a stage area, a Nikki Beach lifestyle boutique with branded merchandise and curated resort wear, and a boutique showcasing select local goods. Designed as a vibrant gathering space, it will seamlessly blend music, dining, and celebration, open both to resort guests, residents and external visitors.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Marrakech joins an exciting pipeline of upcoming destinations within the brand’s luxury hospitality portfolio, including projects in Antigua, Ras Al Khaimah, Baku, and Muscat, as well as the development of the brand’s luxury boutique hotel category.

Rémi Delpech, COO of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts, said: “Marrakech is a destination that embodies culture, energy, and timeless allure. We are creating far more than a resort. We are developing a complete lifestyle ecosystem that brings together a luxury hotel, private residences, a dynamic beach club experience, alongside a number of wellness and lifestyle offerings. This project reflects the continued evolution of Nikki Beach as a global luxury hospitality brand and our commitment to building iconic destinations in exceptional locations.”

With its distinctive architectural vision and immersive lifestyle offering, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Marrakech is set to become one of North Africa’s most anticipated luxury openings of 2028, the group said.

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