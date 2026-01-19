Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach celebrates a key milestone, with women comprising over 40% of its leadership team, reflecting a strong culture of inclusion and opportunity.

The five-star, family-friendly beachfront hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence features 297 luxury rooms and suites, five dining venues, children’s facilities, and a commitment to sustainability.

Driven by a multicultural leadership team and a strong Heartist culture, the hotel delivers signature Mövenpick hospitality.

Under General Manager Michael Goetz’s people-first leadership, it stands as a flagship Accor property in the Middle East and Africa.

“The hotel itself is an iconic landmark and has been one of the strongest performers in the region for Accor and the owners and well loved by our guests with its high standard of service and its stunning location. This year, we elevate our standards further with renewed focus on creating a culture for our Heartists to thrive in. My commitment is firmly anchored in people, planet and profit. We have always tried to cultivate a culture of inclusion because it is profoundly a part of our purpose and who we are, and because we recognize that diversity creates authentic human connections and drives innovation.

This year, with renewed commitment for Diversity & Inclusion of Accor’s Riise movement supporting the international solidarity movement for gender equality initiated by UN Women, we ensure that everyone unite to act for a gender equal world.

At Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach we create a culture where diversity is celebrated, where the men work together with the women, cheer for them, support them and create an environment where they can shine.

I am a proud ambassador of #heforshe and I encourage the entire hospitality community and beyond to do their best for their female counterparts every day.” -TradeArabia News Service

