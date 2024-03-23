Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Al-Ula has called on travel and history enthusiasts to vote on the World Travel Awards website, for AlUla that has been nominated in seven categories for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Middle East World Travel Awards, following its success at the 2023 edition of the event in Dubai.

The commission said the support for AlUla, the ancient city in Medina, Saudi Arabia, at the awards will help revitalising its legacy, and celebrate its timeless history.

Voting is open now until March 31, 2024.

The seven categories that the various sites of AlUla have been nominated for, are:

Middle East's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2024; Nominee: Adventure Hub, AlUla Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2024; AlUla, Saudi Arabia Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2024; Maraya, AlUla Middle East's Leading Heritage Tourism Development Project 2024; AlUla, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Leading Heritage Tourism Development Project 2024; AlUla Saudi Arabia's Leading Culture Tourism Project 2024; AlUla Middle East's Leading Festival & Event Destination 2024; AlUla

