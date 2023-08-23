Jordan - In a major initiative to stimulate tourism growth, Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair have renewed their collaboration agreement until 2028.

Under this agreement, the carrier will add four new routes, bringing the total to 25 routes connecting Jordan with 12 European cities.

“This agreement reflects the importance of low-cost flights in attracting tourists to Jordan,” said Makram Queisi, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, during the signing ceremony, underlining the positive shift the kingdom has been witnessing in inbound tourism in recent years following the Covid.

Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of Jordan Tourism Board said that low-cost flights have given new impetus to Jordanian tourism, and contributing to an increase in tourism numbers.

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair said Ryanair's services in Jordan have succeeded in drawing in new tourist segments to Jordan, particularly from Eastern Europe.

According to Wilson, the renewal of the agreement will increase the number of routes to a total of 25, with over 100 flights per week.

He expects to see over 600,000 travellers from and to Jordan each year, resulting in a growth in flights to Jordan of up to 30% compared to 2022.

Wilson noted that there are three new routes that will be connecting Amman with Pisa, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; and Marseille, France. Additionally, a fourth route will connect the city of Aqaba to Madrid, Spain.

