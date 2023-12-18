The Indian government has approved the Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service on December 15, 2023, Manorama Online, a Kerala-based news outlet, reported.



The initial steps to launch the cruise service are underway, following consistent demands from non-resident Indians from Kerala, the report said, citing India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.



The minister’s disclosure came in response to a recent question by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.



A fully equipped ship will be deployed for the service on the Kochi-Dubai route, with the possibility of buying a one-way ticket for Rs 10,000 ($120.42) amid soaring airline ticket prices, the report said.



Passengers can carry three times the luggage allowed on an airplane, it added.

