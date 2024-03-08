Riyadh – Digital Solution Provider Elm Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the organiser and enabler of coastal tourism in the kingdom, to provide online services.

The MoU also includes cooperation in the development of digital products, along with outsourcing, control, and inspection services, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to expand the horizons of cooperation between Elm and the SRSA through value-adding services.

The protocol was inked on the sidelines of the third edition of the LEAP conference, which is held in Riyadh for four days ending on 7 March 2024.

LEAP 2024 was attended by more than 172,000 regional and international tech professionals, along with over 1,800 global tech exhibitors.

MoU with Gulf Health Council

Moreover, Elm signed another MoU with the Gulf Health Council during LEAP 2024 to bolster cooperation and efforts to serve the targeted clientele and enhance the continuity of services within the health sector.

The MoU is intended to broaden the partnership between the two parties by providing value-adding services to the ‘NashraTech’ system, which is one of the several initiatives to improve the quality of health services in the GCC region.

The bilateral cooperation also covers advisory services, business outsourcing, operations and inspection, data analysis, and artificial intelligence support.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said, “The latest MOU is of great importance to us, as it paves the way for strategic cooperation with the Gulf Health Council and extensive associations in areas of mutual interest.”

“We will also continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and business sectors, along with the necessary advisory support to help our partners strengthen their operations in various sectors,” Al Arifi added.

Cooperation with Taibah University

At LEAP 2024, Elm signed an MoU with Taibah University, a top institution in Saudi Arabia to enhance collaboration in academic research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The agreement seeks to refine digital transformation strategies and offer training opportunities for students.

This collaboration is poised to drive economic and cognitive development while fostering the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Al Arifi commented: “Signing the memorandum of understanding with Taibah University contributes to achieving the future vision of both parties, which is based on investing in building trained and qualified national cadres, to achieve economic and social development by providing.”

For his part, Ibrahim bin Hussein Khawaji, Director of the Department of Local and International Cooperation at Taibah University, stated: “This cooperation came to contribute to strengthening the university’s digital infrastructure through engineering procedures and improving academic and administrative processes.”

“We also hope that this cooperation will provide new horizons for developing the human capabilities of male and female university students, through training and development opportunities in qualitative and innovative fields,” he noted.

Elm's participation in LEAP 2024 underscores its commitment to a knowledge-based economy and expanding its presence in education.

Through this partnership, Elm aims to meet evolving sector needs, design innovative solutions, and spearhead digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

The Tadawul-listed company made its debut at LEAP by showcasing a group of innovative products and solutions.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Elm reported consolidated net profits of SAR 1.02 billion, versus SAR 718 million in 9M-22.

