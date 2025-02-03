Dubai has solidified its position as the top destination for Solartrip travellers, with the city emerging as a favorite following the New Year holiday period.

Solartrip’s data reveals that luxury accommodations are in high demand, with five-star hotels accounting for 52.2 per cent of all bookings, followed by four-star hotels at 22.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12.8 per cent of users opt for three-star hotels, 10.6 per cent choose non-starred accommodations such as apartments, guesthouses, or hostels, and only 1.7 per cent book two-star hotels. This trend highlights the growing demand for tailored, premium travel experiences as travellers ring in 2025 in Dubai.

While Dubai leads the rankings, other sought-after destinations include London, Paris, Tokyo, and Barcelona, reflecting a diverse range of traveller preferences across continents.

Solartrip data also reveals that solo and couple travellers drive the majority of bookings in Dubai, with 90.1 per cent of hotel reservations made by adults traveling without children.

Solo travellers account for 46.9 per cent, while couples make up 41.6 per cent of bookings, reflecting a strong demand for independent and couple-focused travel.

In terms of dining preferences, most travellers lean toward flexibility, with 69.7 per cent opting for accommodations without meal plans, 22.7 per cent choosing breakfast, and just 7.6 per cent selecting half-board options.

Regarding the length of stay, Solartrip customers tend to prefer shorter trips, with 43.1 per cent booking for one night, 37.1 per cent for 2-3 days, and 15.8 per cent for 4-7 days.

Longer stays of over two weeks are less common, accounting for only 1.7 per cent of bookings.

To meet the evolving preferences of travellers, Solartrip has invested in innovative technologies and customer-focused solutions, including advanced algorithms and AI-based recommendations for personalised travel suggestions.

Flexible booking options, along with loyalty programs offering exclusive benefits further enhance the customer experience.

Additionally, Solartrip offers the convenience of payments in 300 cryptocurrencies, catering to a broad range of preferences.

As a key market, Dubai continues to be central to Solartrip’s expansion, with the platform remaining dedicated to providing seamless, data-driven travel solutions that cater to the changing demands of global travellers.-TradeArabia News Service

