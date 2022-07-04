Dubai - The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, focused on highlighting the city’s exceptional summer experiences, has kicked off, inviting local and international audiences to enjoy an epic summer in the emirate.

Running till the end of August, the new campaign encourages residents and travellers to discover the city’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make Dubai a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and visit, the #DubaiDestinations initiative was launched in December 2021.

The start of the latest phase of the campaign was marked by the release of two interactive #DubaiDestinations summer guides focused on children’s activities. The first guide lists a vast range of indoor destinations for children and adults who want to rediscover their inner child. From having breakfast with penguins and riding on giant rollercoasters to painting up a storm in art cafes, the activities featured in the guide offer something for all children.

The list covers activities offered at 115 destinations spread across malls, retail complexes, theme parks, beaches and esplanades, among other locations, making it a handy reference for families to plan their leisure activities during the Eid-Al-Adha holidays and the rest of the summer season.

A total of 20 theme parks and 28 retail complexes are covered by the guide. The second guide features a list of around 40 exciting summer camps for children that will enable them to challenge themselves, forge new friendships and pick up a new skills. The release of the guides coincides with the start of school summer holidays.

Available in both English and Arabic, the guides can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms including its website www.branddubai.ae, and its Instagram account @branddubai.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: "The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign invites local and global audiences to explore the unique destinations, hidden gems and exciting activities that make the emirate one of the world’s most popular destinations. We are releasing a series of interactive guides designed to help people learn more about Dubai’s top-rated experiences during the summer. The campaign is being implemented by Brand Dubai in cooperation with other government entities, industry stakeholders from both the public and private sector and the creative media community. We seek to tap the power of collaborative storytelling to further raise Dubai’s profile as the world’s best place to live and visit."

Top summer attractions in Dubai include indoor theme parks like IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts, where the entire family can go on adrenalin-pumping thrill rides, meet their favourite superheroes and cartoon characters, get up close and personal with dinosaurs and mythical creatures, and splash their way through water slides and tunnels, in addition to enjoying live entertainment, delectable food and play areas.

This summer, children also wouldn’t want to miss out on Modesh World, one of the region’s best summer indoor entertainment facilities, offering a multitude of activities catering to families and children featuring new Modesh and Dana experiences including mall appearances, stage shows and much more.

For those looking to enjoy the natural world in an indoor location, the Dubai Butterfly Garden, the "world’s largest covered butterfly garden" gives children the opportunity to spend time in climate-controlled domes housing 15,000 butterflies of over 50 varieties.

Other popular destinations covered by the guide include the Dubai Indoor Kartdrome Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and the Dubai Dolphinarium.

Upcoming #DubaiDestinations guides, set to be released later during the campaign, will help people discover many attractions in the emirate covering exciting summer and weekend activities, seaside dining options, and other businesses running exciting programmes during the season.

Brand Dubai will be partnering with several content creators and influencers to develop videos and promotional content that highlight the top activities, experiences and events in the city and where to find them. The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign coincides with the Dubai Summer Surprises.

The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences.

Key partners in the #DubaiDestinations campaign include: the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; Dubai Municipality; the Roads and Transport Authority; the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dubai Sports Council; Dubai Ladies Club; Emaar; Dubai Holding; Nakheel Properties; Majid Al Futtaim Group; and Merex Investment Office.