Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Diriyah Company and stc group, an engine of digital transformation in the region, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to elevate Diriyah's technological landscape, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Diriyah's masterplan and playing an integral role in improving quality of life, culture, and community.

The Diriyah Project is the first major national project in the Kingdom to benefit from an integrated and modern package of innovative technological solutions provided by stc connectivity.



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, the Group CEO of stc, signed the partnership agreement in the presence of executives from both sides. This strategic partnership aims to enhance and support Diriyah in implementing its projects and activities related to infrastructure.

Per the strategic partnership agreement, stc group will actively provide specialized digital infrastructure services in Diriyah through their partnership. This agreement includes developing wired and wireless communication networks, internet services for the main headquarters and business premises, and managed cloud security services. These services support the Diriyah community, heritage sites, and development facilities with the latest technologies while preserving its deep-rooted heritage value.



Jerry Inzerillo, the Group CEO of Diriyah Company, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "As we embark on our journey to transform Diriyah into a global cultural and historic landmark, our collaboration with stc group is instrumental in ensuring that our digital infrastructure is not only state-of-the-art but also seamlessly integrated with our masterplan. Diriyah will become a global example of how visitors can relive the past while building the foundations for its future, using advanced technology to future-proof a smart city. This partnership aims to create unparalleled opportunities within the Diriyah community and its unique heritage, cultural, and developmental projects."



Diriyah Company will embrace technology to bring historical experiences to life and help build the best possible visitor experience. This partnership signifies a fundamental step in uniting the rich heritage of Diriyah with today's technological advancements, improving connectivity and quality of life for both residents and visitors.



Likewise, stc group CEO Olayan M. Alwetaid expressed his delight regarding this pioneering partnership, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with Diriyah Company in this groundbreaking initiative, which highlights our commitment as an engine of digital transformation in the region. We are at the forefront of leading and supporting major national projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Diriyah project is one of the most large-scale projects as part of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom."



Al Wetaid pointed out that a select group of companies affiliated with the stc group will be responsible for executing various tasks for the strategic partnership. This strategy will enable the desired digital transformation and complete the construction and implementation work to achieve the vision associated with Diriyah. stc group's pioneering information technology solutions provider, "solutions by stc," will provide comprehensive services in design, execution, and managed services, as well as integrating systems and project management.



Iot squared, specializing in Internet of Things solutions and technologies, will also provide closed-circuit television (CCTV) service packages and supply and install smart cameras. Additionally, they will provide cloud-based video central monitoring solutions, artificial intelligence technologies, and data extraction services to assist with decision-making.



Furthermore, Saudi Cloud Computing Company ("SCCC"), the leading company in cloud computing services, will host and process big data using artificial intelligence.



The partnership between stc group and Diriyah Company aims to elevate the level and quality of life within the framework of the diverse opportunities the projects provide for a modern, wide-ranging, and multifaceted lifestyle. Moreover, it contributes to achieving the Kingdom's vision targets, which aim to attract 100 million visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia annually by 2030.