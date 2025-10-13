UAE - In a landmark collaboration, Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has partnered with Emaar Hospitality Group to introduce Palace Residences Al Mamsha, at Al Mamsha Seerah.

This iconic development marks the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, said the developer in a statement.

Palace Residences Al Mamsha offers an unparalleled, bespoke lifestyle, from tranquil interiors to curated amenities and intuitive hotel-inspired services, every detail has been crafted to redefine residential luxury.

Key features include elegantly designed sky terraces, landscaped courtyards, children’s and adult pools, community gardens, and a vibrant selection of curated retail and dining options, all designed to foster a sense of belonging while promoting a modern, connected lifestyle, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, and Nicolas Bellaton, the Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group, in the presence of Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, and Abdullah Al Huraimel, Alef Group Board Member.

The new project is set to become an address of distinction that elevates Sharjah’s profile on the global stage, said Al Nuaimi at the signing ceremony.

"This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah’s real estate sector. By bringing the Palace Residences brand to Al Mamsha Seerah, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global standards of hospitality with the emirate’s cultural and community values," he stated.

"Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the UAE’s dynamic growth in the real estate market," he noted.

This will help strengthen Sharjah’s position as a hub for integrated lifestyle destinations, he added.

Bellaton said: "We are honored to collaborate with Alef Group in introducing Palace Residences to Sharjah, a residential development that embodies the richness and elegance of Arabesque heritage. This launch marks a significant milestone for Palace Brand as we expand our presence in Sharjah, offering residents an unparalleled living experience that harmonizes refined design, cultural depth, and timeless traditions."

According to him, residents will enjoy world-class hotel-style services inspired by the renowned Palace Hotels, offering a lifestyle rooted in grace, comfort and personalisation.

This development exemplifies the Palace brand’s legacy of delivering experiences that are as indulgent as they are culturally meaningful, he added.

