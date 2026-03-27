DAMMAM — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has launched new international freight routes linking Arabian Gulf ports to the Haditha border crossing near Jordan.

The trains will originate from the Eastern Province, departing from King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and passing through Jubail Commercial Port and King Fahad Industrial Port before reaching destinations in Jordan and countries north of the Kingdom.

Each freight train will carry more than 400 containers and travel a route exceeding 1,700 kilometers.

SAR said the initiative aims to enhance the flow of goods, support exports and improve supply chain efficiency.

The new route is also expected to strengthen regional trade connectivity, improve maritime integration and boost export movement.

In addition to its economic impact, SAR noted that the route supports sustainability goals in the logistics and transport sectors and reduces shipping time by up to 50% compared to other land transport methods.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

