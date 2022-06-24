Riyadh: Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) has signed a partnership agreement with global air navigation giant Spanish Indra Sistemas to develop virtual air control towers, and signed a cooperation agreement with French Thales Aerospace to develop and market a maintenance management system (MMS) that was designed by SANS.



SANS CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Zaid signed the two agreements with Indra Sistemas CEO Ignacio Mataix and Thales Executive Vice President of the Land and Air Systems Christophe Salomon.



Under the second agreement, SANS will develop the system technologically and technically in a way that accords with the requirements of the beneficiary sides according to the highest operational standards, while Thales will provide the system requirements from commercial and promotional aspects in a competitive way that guarantees sustainability, future expansion, and benefiting from their technological expertise in this field.



Al-Zaid said: “The two memorandums enhance partnership between the two sides and realize entrepreneurship in the air transport field, especially that the two companies enjoy enough expertise and distinguished efficiencies in air transport specializations, where the two companies have good credit of global achievements in the fields of importing and installing navigation systems and developing and promoting maintenance management systems.